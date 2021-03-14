HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 11th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 37,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,508. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

