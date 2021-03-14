Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

HSON opened at $16.74 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSON shares. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

