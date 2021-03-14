Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.37 ($33.38).

ETR BOSS opened at €33.06 ($38.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.81. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

