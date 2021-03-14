HUNT Market Capitalization Tops $24.86 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $24.86 million and $6.32 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.57 or 0.00635282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068563 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00034639 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

