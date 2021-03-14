Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.49

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 2683803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

