Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $60,122.83 or 1.00400875 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $259.33 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00510299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.