Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $14.96 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $798.20 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $14.96 or 0.00024750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00641912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

