Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 197.4% in February

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSQVY shares. SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

