HyperExchange Reaches Market Cap of $982,043.32 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $982,043.32 and $16,959.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 120.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00448991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00061483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00089666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00067190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.00515908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011207 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

