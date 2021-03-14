Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €480.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €480.00 ($564.71) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

ETR:HYQ opened at €471.00 ($554.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €561.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €507.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 52-week high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.