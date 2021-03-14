ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Up 120.8% in February

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the February 11th total of 643,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.28. The stock had a trading volume of 657,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,784. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.11. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.