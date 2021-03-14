Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £726.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

In other Ideagen news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

