IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Up 202.1% in February

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 202.1% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IDXAF opened at $0.32 on Friday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.