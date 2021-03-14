Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

