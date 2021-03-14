Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.81 ($42.13).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

