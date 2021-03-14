InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $207.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

