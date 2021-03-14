Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Trading 13.6% Higher

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s share price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 1,167,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 202,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.