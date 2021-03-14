Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

