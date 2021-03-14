ING Groep NV Invests $192,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Under Armour by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 191,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.45 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

