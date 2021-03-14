ING Groep NV Invests $256,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HFC opened at $41.04 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

