ING Groep NV Makes New $573,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Rollins by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

