ING Groep NV Makes New $620,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 216,408 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

WRB opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.