ING Groep NV Makes New $620,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

WRB opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

