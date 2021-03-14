ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,709,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.