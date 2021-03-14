ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 10,634 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of DISCA opened at $71.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $215,568.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

