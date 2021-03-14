ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 12,909 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 357,928 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

