ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 4,923 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after buying an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467 in the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $123.98 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

