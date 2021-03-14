ING Groep NV Takes $389,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

