ING Groep NV Takes $389,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

