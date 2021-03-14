ING Groep NV Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

RHI opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

