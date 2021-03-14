Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $49.60 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.