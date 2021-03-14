Ink Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $663,391.55 and approximately $112,149.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

