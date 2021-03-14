Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 97 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63).

On Monday, January 11th, Bernard Looney purchased 105 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £313.95 ($410.18).

BP opened at GBX 323.45 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. The stock has a market cap of £65.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.66).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.