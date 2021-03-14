Insider Buying: Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$49,896.00 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) insider Ryan O’Hare purchased 693,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$49,896.00 ($35,640.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Comms Group Company Profile

Comms Group Limited engages in the information and communication technology (ICT) business. The company provides hosted voice, data, enterprise networks, and cloud-based communication and communication enablement services to business customers. It offers SD-WAN technology that allows replacing expensive carrier-controlled MPLS networks with a public Internet-based solution; managed mobility services; cloud connect for any business that requires network access to connect to public cloud platforms; and enterprise-grade wireless LAN (WiFi) services.

