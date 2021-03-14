Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Acquires $19,695.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $19,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,577.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $3.00 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

