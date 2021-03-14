Insider Buying: Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Insider Acquires A$57,000.00 in Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) insider David Whittle bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,000.00 ($40,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 861.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.27.

Get Myer alerts:

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers men, women, beauty, kids and babies, home, entertainment, and gift products, as well as toys, It also provides customer loyalty programs. The company operates 60 stores under the Myer brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Myer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.