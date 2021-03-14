Insider Selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Sells 23,186 Shares of Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $154,418.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25.

On Monday, March 1st, Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $195,542.88.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $904.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

