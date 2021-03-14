Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,163,808.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

