Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 4,839 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Spinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 254.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

