Insider Selling: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) CEO Sells $1,022,603.12 in Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MLM opened at $343.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,562,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

