Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £226,546.56 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53).

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,764 ($23.05) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £817.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,562.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,390.07.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.