Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $691,300.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $73.59 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in MYR Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in MYR Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

