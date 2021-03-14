Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells $90,130.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PNFP stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $92.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

