Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $164,944.80 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

