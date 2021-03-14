Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Sells $61,594.13 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,870.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSBK opened at $30.39 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.