Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO Sells 9,547 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $68,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 461.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

