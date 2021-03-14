Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $83.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

