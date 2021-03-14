Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

IFCZF opened at $122.00 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

