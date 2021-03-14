InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,131.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,131.82 ($53.98).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,160 ($67.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a PE ratio of -36.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,937.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,576.19. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

