International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of International Game Technology worth $86,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $70,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

